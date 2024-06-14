La Liga confirm start and dates for 2024/25 season and winter break update

La Liga have confirmed their scheduling plans for the 2024/25 season.

Despite the eyes of the footballing world being focused on international matters, with Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking centre stage, club action is still on the agenda.

Most Spanish top flight teams will return for preseason in mid July and plans for the next campaign are being made.

As per reports from Diario AS, La Liga have updated fans on the start date for the new season, set at Friday August 16.

The season will now end on May 25, with five breaks inserted for international action, and the winter break will remain in place for the season.

Again there will be no football played in La Liga over the Christmas period at the end of 2024 with the campaign paused until the opening week of 2025.

The Copa del Rey final is expected to be held on April 26 but this date is yet to be confirmed by the RFEF.