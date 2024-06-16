La Liga club wants Barcelona youngster despite tense relationship

FC Barcelona had a largely underwhelming 2023-24 season, failing to add any silverware to their cabinet. Such a season would be unacceptable for most fans, given their high expectations of winning at least one major trophy each year for a campaign to be deemed successful.

However, another major Spanish club, Sevilla, endured a significantly worse season. They were even threatened with relegation at some points in the campaign.

Ultimately, the Andalusians finished in 14th place, 8 points clear of 18th-placed Cadiz. Sevilla has a significant amount of work to do in the summer to restore their club to its previous heights

The club has decided to go into the next season under the guidance of the former Barcelona Atletic coach, Garcia Pimienta, and one of their plans for this summer can also directly impact the Blaugranes.

According to SPORT, the Andalusians are looking to reinforce their attack for the next season, and one of the targets they have in mind is the Barcelona youngster, Marc Guiu.

Both the player and the Catalan club are aware of this interest from Sevilla, with the latter looking to provide him with a serious first-division challenge after he helped Barcelona Atletic get to a promotion play-off against Cordoba.

The Andalusians had already made inquiries about the youngster back in January, but their internal turmoil and Xavi’s confidence in the player ruled out a move for him.

In this summer, Victor Orta, the Sporting Director of Sevilla, will once again have to overcome two main obstacles to be able to sign the youngster. Firstly, he will have to get rid of some of the high-profile players who have been underperforming, while also selling some in-form players like En-Nesyri to generate the required funds.

Secondly, he will also have to overcome the tense relationship between Sevilla and Barcelona, which was strained some months ago. Sevilla denounced Barcelona for its involvement in the Negreira case, refused to attend the match at Montjuic, and also prevented Barcelona fans from wearing the club’s badges at Sanchez Pizjuan.