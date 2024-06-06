La Liga club president rules out move for out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder

There is much excitement in the Real Madrid camp heading into the new season.

If the Champions League triumph was not enough, the club have roped in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick for the coming season.

On the flip side, though, there could be multiple exits in the Real Madrid camp, with Dani Ceballos emerging as one of the candidates who could leave the club.

It was reported earlier that Real Madrid will consider bids for the midfielder, who is unhappy with his lack of game-time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ceballos’ role in the Real Madrid squad could dwindle further despite the retirement of Toni Kroos. And keeping that in mind, his former club Real Betis have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal star.

Real Betis president rules out move

However, in a recent media interaction, Real Betis president Angel Haro confirmed that the club are not in a position to re-sign Dani Ceballos in the coming summer.

“The probability of him coming to Betis is remote. The circumstances do not exist for him to be able to arrive here,” Haro clarified (h/t Diario AS).

Return to Real Betis has been ruled out for Ceballos (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Haro’s comments are hardly surprising as Real Betis are not in the best economic condition right now.

Approaching Ceballos, therefore, could prove to be tricky, especially with the Real Madrid midfielder having a contract at the Bernabeu until 2027.

What should be Real Madrid’s play?

With a Real Betis move ruled out, Real Madrid must now look for other potential suitors for Ceballos this summer.

Fortunately for Los Blancos, the Spaniard should have no shortage of suitors. AC Milan were earlier linked with a move for the midfielder while Atletico Madrid, too, are reportedly interested in his services.

It is apparent that Ceballos is rated highly in Europe. But the likelihoods of his exit may ultimately depend on how much Real Madrid value the player in the coming summer, with the club reportedly keen on receiving at least €10 million.