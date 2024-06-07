Which La Liga club has the most players in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad?

Which La Liga club has the most players in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad?

The announcement of the finalised Spain national team squad for the upcoming European Championships has seen one club stand out above all others when it comes to representation.

And it is not Barcelona. Nor is it La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Instead, somewhat surprisingly, the outfit in question comes in the form of Real Sociedad.

Fresh off another fine campaign at Anoeta, no fewer than five members of Imanol’s La Real ranks have been selected by Luis de la Fuente for this summer’s showpiece tournament.

The quintet in question come in the form of Remiro, Robin Le Normand, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Next up on the list come Barcelona with four representatives, with Pau Cubarsí’s surprise exclusion having left Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López.

Real Madrid and Athletic Club, meanwhile, boast a trio of call-ups each, with the likes of Nacho, Dani Vivian and Joselu having all made the cut.

La Roja’s Euro 2024 squad can be seen in full below:

¡¡𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗦 26 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢!!



📲 Guarda bien esta imagen, en mes y medio puede ser HISTORIA.



ℹ️ https://t.co/9jhJ40la7B#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/6i8UZx4SWq — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN