La Liga club in ‘advanced negotiations’ to sign two-appearance Manchester City midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone is close to returning to La Liga side UD Las Palmas for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old completed an £8 million move to Manchester City from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, and spending six months with Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad.

The Argentinian midfielder featured twice for the Sky Blues during the 2022/23 season, making his debut against Bournemouth in the Premier League and featuring in the Emirates FA Cup against Bristol City.

Perrone was an unused substitute on 11 occasions as the Sky Blues won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, with the midfielder also named as a substitute for the Champions League Final win over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

The midfielder spent the recent campaign at UD Las Palmas in La Liga, where the 21-year-old made 30 appearances across two competitions in Gran Canaria.

The Argentina Under-20 international featured 29 times in La Liga and made one appearance in the Copa Del Rey for Garcia Pimienta’s side, with Las Palmas finishing 16th in the Spanish top-flight.

The 21-year-old is set to return to Las Palmas for the 2024/25 season, with the Spanish outfit in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Manchester City surrounding a deal to re-sign the midfielder, according to Cesar Luis Merlo.

Las Palmas are looking to sign Perrone on another season-long loan, with no purchase option included within the agreement.

Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez is also linked with a season-long loan move to La Liga this summer, with the defender being targeted by Real Sociedad as a replacement for Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney.