La Liga club make £25m bid for Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is one of the players Manchester United will be keen on cashing in on this summer as the club looks to boost Erik ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

It remains to be seen what Ten Hag’s spending power will look like this year but after two free-spending summers, it is likely that United’s incoming activity will be dictated by departures.

Jadon Sancho is, realistically, United’s best chance of adding a sizeable sum to the budget this summer but other players accumulated could top the pot off.

Greenwood is another player that could be sold for a big fee and the winger has interest in Spain and Italy after an impressive loan campaign at Getafe.

Juventus have been rumoured with a move, with the most recent reports claiming the Italian giants would be ready to meet United’s valuation.

Now, another name has been thrown into the hat and perhaps Greenwood’s stay in Spain is extended as Valencia have reportedly submitted a £25m bid for the attacker. That’s according to the Mirror, who say that Greenwood is hoping to make a move to Spain rather than Italy.

As per the report, Valencia’s offer falls below United’s valuation which is closer to the proposed £40m package deal Juventus are ready to press ahead with.

Greenwood’s eye-catching season with Getafe, in which he scored eight La Liga goals, seems to have earned him interest from several clubs.

It’s a development United will be happy with as they look to finally sell a player they have confirmed does not have a future at Old Trafford.