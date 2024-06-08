La Liga chief Tebas provides Barcelona fans with positive news

La Liga president Javier Tebas has this weekend sent some altogether encouraging news the way of Barcelona’s fanbase.

This comes by way of an update on the club’s financial situation.

It is of course common knowledge that work has long been ongoing behind the scenes at Barcelona, in an effort to get the club’s accounts back in some semblance of order.

As much will be of absolutely vital importance when it comes to the Blaugrana’s hopes in the summer transfer market.

Speaking to the media this weekend, the subject of the latest word stemming from the Camp Nou was, in turn, put to the aforementioned Javier Tebas.

Specifically, the La Liga chief was asked if the Catalans are close to returning to the long-discussed 1/1 rule outlined in UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws.

And Tebas response proved of an altogether positive nature, with the 61-year-old – a known Real Madrid supporter – having confirmed:

“Barcelona are on the right track. I think they can return to the 1/1 FFP rule.”

Conor Laird | GSFN