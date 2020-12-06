La Liga: Atleti rolls on, Real Madrid snaps skid, more Barcelona woe

The big boys of La Liga had a mixed bag of performances on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid had a comfortable-enough win, Real Madrid got a bit of luck but an impressive result, and Barcelona’s maligned defending let it down again.

All that means Atleti has a lead on the field with a game-in-hand on Real Sociedad, who plays Sunday.

Here’s how it all shook out Sunday.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid

Kieran Trippier assisted Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente as the league leaders scored a pair of second-half goals to move two points ahead of Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone’s men rebounded from a sloppy midweek in the Champions League while limiting their regulars’ playing time ahead of a huge trip to Red Bull Salzburg in the UCL (who lost Saturday).

Ex-Tottenham man Trippier now has eight assists in 48 appearances for Atleti, only six of those losing efforts. Atleti hasn’t lost in La Liga for 25 matches dating back to Feb. 1 loss away to Real Madrid.

GOAL FOR ATLETICO MADRID! The hosts finally get their goal as Thomas Lemar scores from the left to make it 1-0.

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

There weren’t a lot of chances here. Even the goal that gave Real Madrid its first win in four league outings was out-of-sorts.

But Real will hardly be bothered that it was an error from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono that led to their three-point day.

Distracted by a sliding Vinicius, Bono lost sight of a cross and let it bound off him and into the net for the lone goal of the day.

Real is six points back of Atleti, who’s played one fewer game. Sevilla’s 16 points set it sixth.

Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona

Stop sleeping on Cadiz, because most of Barcelona sure did and it cost the Blaugranas in a big way.

The hosts scored all three of the goals in the game, putting one in their own goal in between markers from Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo.

Barca out-attempted Cadiz 21-7 as Lionel Messi tried to drag the visitors to a win through 10 shot attempts (five saved, four blocked, one off-target) and 9-of-13 successful dribbles.

USMNT back Sergino Dest went 77 minutes for Barca, replaced by Trincao as Ronald Koeman pushed for an equalizer.

The blue-and-red soap opera season sees Barcelona in seventh place, 12 points back of Atletico Madrid.

Levante 3-0 Getafe

The day began and ended with seven being Getafe’s unlucky number.

VAR sent off Chema in the seventh minute and then Djene took his second yellow in the 77th as the visitors finished the day with nine men.

Roger Marti had a goal and an assist for Levante, with Dani Gomez and Jorge De Frutos Sebastian also scoring as the Frogs moved out of the bottom three for the moment.

