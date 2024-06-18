La Liga announce 2024-25 fixture list, key dates revealed for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

The 2024-25 La Liga season gets underway in August, and two months out from the action kicking off across Spain, the complete fixture list for the campaign has been revealed. The 19 teams confirmed (alongside Real Oviedo/Espanyol, whose battle for the final spot in next season’s competition will come to a head this weekend) now know who they will be facing on each matchday.

The season kicks off on the weekend of the 18th of August, with the standout fixture being Barcelona’s trip to Valencia – Hansi Flick’s first league match as manager. Real Madrid begin their title defence away to Mallorca, and city rivals Atletico Madrid are away on the road against Villarreal at the Ceramica.

Your MD1 fixtures in the 2024-25 #LaLiga season!#RealMadrid begin their title defence away to Mallorca. Hansi Flick's first league match in charge of #FCBarcelona is at the Mestalla against Valencia. #AtleticoMadrid travel to Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/1X2u35sVT8 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2024

The remainder of the MD1 fixtures sees Athletic Club host Getafe, Real Betis take on Girona, Sevilla travelling to Las Palmas (Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s first match in charge against his former employers), Real Sociedad versus Rayo Vallecano, Celta Vigo hosting Alaves, Osasuna taking on newly-promoted Leganes, and Real Valladolid hosting Oviedo/Espanyol in an all-promoted side match-up.

The final round of fixtures (MD38) was also revealed, with one of the big games being Atleti’s trip to Girona. Barcelona travel to San Mames to face Athletic, while Real Madrid end the campaign at home to Real Sociedad.

✍️ Y como punto final al próximo curso: ¡Este es el dibujo de 𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔 𝟯𝟴 de 𝗹𝗮 𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝟮𝟰/𝟮𝟱 de Primera División! 📺 https://t.co/tP49bAAmLX#SorteoPrimeraDivisión pic.twitter.com/PtJ29Nn3sC — RFEF (@rfef) June 18, 2024

El Clasico’s dates are also known. Barcelona will travel to face Real Madrid on MD11, with the return leg (likely to be at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou) being on MD35 in May.

Image

The season should be a very exciting one, and that excitement certainly builds with the revelation of these fixtures. La Liga in 2024-25 should be a cracker.