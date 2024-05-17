LA Lakers returning to Palm Springs, Las Vegas for 2024 preseason
LOS ANGELES - While this season didn’t go as hoped following a first-round playoff exit, another season of the Lake Show is just around the corner.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers released their 2024 preseason schedule.
The three-game preseason home schedule features two games in the Palm Springs area and one in Las Vegas.
See the preseason schedule below.
PRESEASON GAME 1
Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves
When: Friday, Oct. 4
Location: Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California
Time: 7:30 p.m.
PRESEASON GAME 2
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
When: Sunday, Oct. 6
Location: Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California
Time: 6:30 p.m.
PRESEASON GAME 3
Opponent: Golden State Warriors
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 7 p.m.
The full preseason schedule will be released at a later date.
There are a lot of unknowns in Laker Nation as the front office has reportedly begun the process of searching for a new head coach. Darvin Ham was fired after two seasons.
Meanwhile, LeBron James has a player option on his contract for the 2024-25 season.
The WNBA season is in full swing for those looking to support professional basketball in Southern California.
The LA Sparks look to have a promising season with a roster filled with some veterans, such as All-Star Kia Nurse, and rookie darlings, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.
