LA Kings respond to Steph Curry regarding slip, make offer to NBA teams

Late Tuesday night, Steph Curry jokingly blamed the Los Angeles Kings for his embarrassing slip on a breakaway Monday night.

The Kings weren't going to take that lying down.

On Wednesday morning, the Kings responded with a message for the Warriors' 29 NBA opponents.

Dear @NBA teams,



We know how to stop @StephenCurry30 from scoring, and we're willing to help in exchange for cap space.



Serious inquiries only, please.



Love,@LAKings https://t.co/odEOT0I3qW











— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 23, 2019

About 90 minutes later, the Kings sent another tweet to Curry making it clear that this was just part of a home-court advantage for the Lakers.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, Curry was asked about what happened when he slipped late in the third quarter against the Lakers.

"See what happened was," Curry told Corden. "The LA Kings had a game right before us and they must not have put the floor back on top of the ice all the way, because there was a little wet spot and I slipped. In my head, I knew I was about to do something crazy, 360-dunk I've never done in my life. And it just didn't happen."