LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Preview, predictions and lineups

LA Galaxy are all set to play host to Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer action this weekend.

Before the Galaxy's 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo last Saturday, the Western Conference side were on a six-match unbeaten run that included four draws and two victories. Despite the disappointing result in the Windy City, Greg Vanney's side remain in a strong position in the division in fourth place with 28 points, just two points behind rivals LAFC.

On the other side of the matchup, Sporting KC finally managed to grab three points in their latest outing against Seattle Sounders, 2-1, last weekend. It's been a difficult season for SKC, as the win over Seattle was their first MLS win March 30 vs Toronto FC. SKC sit in 12th place in the West with 14 points from 17 matches played.

Here's 90min's guide to the Galaxy vs Sporting KC.

What time does LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off?

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Sporting Kansas City 2-3 LA Galaxy (23 March 2023) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City on TV and live stream

LA Galaxy team news

Winger Joseph Paintsil -- who joined in the winter transfer window and has tallied eight goal involvements in 2024 -- is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and is on track to return in the next couple of weeks.

Veteran midfielder Gaston Brugman will also miss the contest after picking up a knee injury, and the 31-year-old is expected to return to action next month.

The only player that was called up for the international window in the Galaxy camp was defender Jalen Neal. The 20-year-old is set to link up with the USA U-23 for the Summer Olympics, and it's unknown if Neal will feature for LA before the competition kicks-off in July.

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Sporting Kansas City

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs Sporting Kansas City ( 4-3-3 ): McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Fagundez.

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC boss Peter Vermes will be without a couple of key players for the primetime clash on Saturday night. Daniel Rosero's hip injury has him ruled out of action until early next month, while Remi Walter will also miss the game with a knee injury as he's on track to return next month, too.

Full-back Logan Ndenbe is nearing a return to the mix after suffering a torn ACL during MLS Cup playoffs last year in early November.

Sporting Kansas City predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy ( 4-3-3 ): Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Fontas, Leibold; Rodriguez, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Despite SKC's poor form over the last couple of months, they still have a few players up front that can pose a threat to any backline -- including the Galaxy's.

Sporting KC will have their moments and will more than likely get on the scoresheet, but the Galaxy simply have too much firepower in their ranks -- even without Painstil -- to fall at home in front of their supporters.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Sporting Kansas City