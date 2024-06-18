LA Galaxy vs NYCFC: Preview, predictions and lineups

LA Galaxy will be set on claiming three more points when they welcome NYCFC to Dignity Health Sports Park Wednesday night in Major League Soccer action.

The Galaxy are coming off a 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in which both teams combined for three goals in the final 15 minutes of normal time. Joseph Paintsil returned to the mix to put the Galaxy up 3-1 in the 75th minute before Robert Castellanos pulled one back minutes later. However, Miguel Berry found the back of the net in stoppage time to bring home all three points for the hosts as they remain near the summit of the Western Conference standings.

NYCFC, on the other hand, suffered defeat for the first time in over a month with a 3-2 loss to Columbus Crew Friday night. The Boys in Blue have been on a roll over the last couple of months having won eight matches and losing just twice since their 2-0 triumph over New England Revolution in mid-April.

Here's 90min's preview of LA Galaxy vs NYCFC.

What time does LA Galaxy vs NYCFC kick-off?

LA Galaxy vs NYCFC H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: LA Galaxy 1-0 NYCFC (27 February 2022) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch LA Galaxy vs NYCFC on TV and live stream

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be without two key figures for the primetime contest vs NYCFC. Star midfielder Riqui Puig miss out with a groin injury, while Gaston Brugman is sidelined with a knee problem. Both players are expected to return to the pitch by mid-July.

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs NYCFC

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs NYCFC ( 4-2-3-1 ): McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil; Joveljic.

NYCFC team news

The only NYCFC player unavailable for selection is full-back Mitja Ilenic. The 19-year-old was sent off in the first half of NYCFC's defeat to the Crew, meaning head coach Nick Cushing will be without the young defender for the next three matches unless the Blues successfully appeal the decision.

NYCFC predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy

NYCFC predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy ( 4-2-3-1 ): Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Martinez.

LA Galaxy vs NYCFC score prediction

Even with the Galaxy missing a star like Puig, we're all set to take in what should be an entertaining contest in southern California. Both sides possess top-notch quality in the midfield and an attack, meaning there could be goal galore on the menu Wednesday night.

Despite NYCFC's efforts to disrupt the Galaxy's charge for first place in the West, Vanney's team will come away with all three points at home thanks to a late strike from Paintsil.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-2 NYCFC