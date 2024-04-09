LA Galaxy star was victim of racial abuse following rivalry match against LAFC, team says

The most recent edition of “El Tráfico,” the rivalry match between LA Galaxy and their crosstown rivals LAFC, was marred by a racist incident after the game, according to a Galaxy social media post.

According to the LA Galaxy, Joseph Paintsil – a Ghanaian forward recently acquired from Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk – was the victim of a “racist social media incident” following the Galaxy’s 2-1 loss to LAFC on Saturday.

In need of more teachers, L.A. County offers free schooling and on-the-job training

Multiple reports indicate that the incident involved an LAFC fan who commented on Paintsil’s Instagram post, referring to him by a derogatory slur and bashing his match performance.

Although it has since been deleted, a post on Reddit shows the alleged comment.

In their statement, LA Galaxy said that they stand with Paintsil and “anyone who has faced racial abuse through social platforms or anywhere else,” and fans also expressed their outrage at the incident.

“The incident was immediately reported to Major League Soccer,” the statement read in part. “We are also working with MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time. There is no place for racism in our community, in our league or anywhere else in society.”

Google searches for ‘Eyes Hurt’ spike during total solar eclipse: What experts recommended if you are experiencing eye pain

LAFC commented on the Galaxy’s post on X, formerly Twitter, condemning the racist abuse and showed solidarity for Paintsil.

“Whoever did such a terrible thing is not accepted in our community,” the comment said.

Each team’s next match is on April 13; LAFC will face the Portland Timbers in Portland at 1:45 p.m. and the Galaxy will travel to Canada to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.