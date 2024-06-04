De la Fuente signs new deal as Spain boss

Luis de la Fuente took over as Spain coach after the 2022 World Cup (Ben Stansall)

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced on Tuesday that coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a contract extension until 2026 at the helm of its men's national team.

Spaniard De la Fuente, 62, took over from Luis Enrique in 2022 after La Roja were knocked out of the World Cup.

De la Fuente guided his country to last year's Nations League title and helped them qualify for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

"The RFEF has informed the national coach of the final approval of the renewal of his contract, as announced in February, as well as the renewal of his coaching staff," the governing body said.

"Luis de la Fuente took over the national team in December 2022 and led Spain to glory at the 2023 UEFA Nations League, a much-celebrated title after more than a decade without success.

"He also oversaw a fantastic qualifying campaign for this summer's European Championships," it added.

Spain play Croatia on June 15 in their opening game of Euro 2024 after this week's pre-tournament friendlies against Andorra and Northern Ireland.

De la Fuente's new deal takes his tenure to the 2026 World Cup.

