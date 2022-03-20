La’el Collins will visit other teams after lengthy visit with Bengals

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to land offensive tackle La’el Collins in free agency, it’ll happen after the former Dallas Cowboys star takes a visit with at least one more team.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Collins’ visit with the Bengals ended on Saturday and he’s scheduled to meet with another team over the next couple of days.

The note from Garafolo: “OT La’el Collins’ visit with the #Bengals has wrapped, sources say. He’s slated to visit at least one more team in the next two days. Cincy is still in play and will remain in communication with the former #Cowboys lineman.”

It’s good, at least, to hear the Bengals will remain firmly in the running. But letting Collins get away after a multi-day visit means letting him get to another team’s building, where they could offer more money and lock him down.

From an outsider’s perspective, it’s impossible to say what the impasse is between the two parties, especially when the fit looks so good because the Bengals have such a massive need, solid cap space and Frank Pollack, who coached Collins for years in Dallas. But his money asks and an injury history that could make the passing-a-physical factor tough to do could be complicating factors.

For now, the Bengals play the waiting game as a potential top-10 right tackle possibly takes visits elsewhere.

List