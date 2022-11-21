La’el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday.

Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.

“T-J knew he had to line up against me. So, s—, you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs,” Collins said, according to Cleveland.com’s Mohammad Ahmad. “So, I’ll see him again next year.”

Collins has every right to be feeling himself and that play of the offensive line after what was probably his best game of the season. The entire unit as a whole is playing much, much better at the halfway point of the season.

That said, giving Watt bulletin-board material seems a little risky. Then again, he’s a generational defender and the best in the NFL outright, hence the pick of Joe Burrow at the line of scrimmage. He might get his regardless. Limiting him will understandably have offensive linemen feeling good.

Collins had similar thoughts about Cam Jordan after playing the Saints this year.

Either way, barring a miracle, the Bengals and Steelers won’t see each other again until 2023.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire