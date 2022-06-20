La’el Collins talks about his Bengals tattoo

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins added to his notable leg tattoo not long after putting pen to paper with his new team in free agency this offseason.

Though Collins says he didn’t get his first tattoo until last year, he made sure to go all out with a collage that serves as a collection of where he’s been in the football world.

Naturally, one of the most recent additions is a little orange and black to spotlight the Bengals.

“I was just kind of sitting around. I had always wanted one, but I didn’t know what I wanted to get,” Collins said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It kind of made sense since football meant so much to me, I just wanted to get kind of a collage of where I started. The bottom of the leg is the year I was born. On this side is my little league team. The Rams. And this is my high school team. This is our high school logo … we were the Wolves so I put a wolf right here. Going to Dallas, there’s (the Cowboys’ stadium) and the star.”

The space the Bengals tattoo sits was a question mark for Collins until that wild free-agency saga (that included meeting fans at the mall during the negotiations process) came to an end.

“I was always kind of wondering what I was going to put there,” Collins said. ‘I signed here. Perfect.”

If the Bengals and Collins have their way, the ideal scenario would be his adding some hardware to the collage and not needing to throw any other team’s logos on there.

I think #Bengals La'el Collins is wearing is stripes proudly. pic.twitter.com/EyTLzF3SV1 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 11, 2022

List