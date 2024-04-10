La’El Collins sends message to Bills Mafia after signing (video)

The Buffalo Bills’ signing of offensive lineman Le’El Collins was long reported on.

We still don’t know the exact plan for him. Coming off of a few injury-riddled seasons, Collins could potentially factor into a positional battle for playing time. The most-likely spot would be at right tackle where Spencer Brown started last season, but Collins has played snaps at guard in his career as well.

Between medicals, timing, and more, it only just became official on Tuesday. The team made an announcement of the deal and in it there was a message from Collins to Bills Mafia.

That can be found in the clip below:

Welcome to Buffalo! We’ve signed La’El Collins to a one-year deal: https://t.co/XvnDwdn7TZ pic.twitter.com/k8zUiE8z9t — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 9, 2024

