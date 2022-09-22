La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals

The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins.

Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday.

With Collins missing his second straight day, it’s looking less likely that he’ll be able to go on Sunday against the Jets. Collins has played every snap on offense for the Bengals through two games this season.

Collins was the centerpiece of the Bengals’ attempt to revamp their offensive line this offseason to better protect Joe Burrow, but so far the results have not been good: Burrow is taking sacks at a higher rate than ever before.

