La’el Collins looking forward to rematch with Micah Parsons

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins will face the team that drafted him when his current team faces the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Naturally, Collins is already looking forward to a rematch with Dallas’ 2021 12th overall pick Micah Parsons.

Collins and Parsons battled plenty last year in practices and the Bengals right tackle went as far as saying he served in a mentor role for the breakout pass-rushing star.

“He’s a hell of a player. He’s young, he has juice and energy. The defense goes as he goes,” Collins said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “They look to do a lot of things with him. I remember Micah coming as a rookie working on pass rush moves and telling him to do certain things. From that standpoint, he’s a talented player … he’s coming into his own.”

It’s good that Collins has plenty of reps and a close knowledge of the opponent this Sunday after Joe Burrow took a few too many hits in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Funnily enough, Parsons himself was at the forefront of talking about how the Cowboys certainly don’t think Burrow will have another down game.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire