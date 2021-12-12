La’el Collins ejected for throwing punches

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins took exception on what he considered a late hit on his quarterback along the Dallas sideline.

After defensive end William Bradley-King hit Dak Prescott as Prescott threw away the ball as he was headed out of bounds early in the fourth quarter, Collins went after Bradley-King. Throwing punches at Bradley-King earned him a disqualification.

Bradley-King’s only penalty was offsides, which was superseded by Collins’ penalty.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was not in the game at the time, also got involved. He shoved Bradley-King several times but was not penalized.

The Cowboys lead 27-14 with 5:09 remaining.

Earlier in the half, left tackle Tyron Smith left with an ankle injury after getting rolled from behind.

La’el Collins ejected for throwing punches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

