La’el Collins draws three penalties against Raiders, but Cowboys happy with his progress

The Cowboys are happy with La'el Collins‘ progress as he moves from left guard to right tackle.

“He did some good things in this game. He really did,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I think you’re starting to see what he’s all about as a player. He’s a very physical player, both as a run blocker and pass protector.”

Collins’ play, though, was overshadowed by three penalties he had against the Raiders in Saturday’s exhibition game. He remains miffed at the two hands-to-the-face penalties and one holding call he had against him.

“I got a ref standing right in front of me. [He] didn’t throw a single flag on me,” Collins said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I got a guy on far side of the field [throwing the flag]. I just feel like it’s hard to make that call if you’re looking from that angle that he’s looking at.

“At the end of the day, as a player, I can’t let that get to me. I’m going to continue to do things I’m doing and just keep getting better.”

Whether Collins agrees really is irrelevant, because officials threw flags on him. Not once. Not twice. But three times.

“It really doesn’t matter [that Collins thinks they were bad calls],” Garrett said. “What we try to do is go through the process with the league and send those plays in and say, ‘Do you agree with this call? Are you going to call it this way in both cases?’ That play happens a lot. Often times when you’re an offensive or defensive lineman because of the nature of the position there is a lot of contact that gets up in the head or neck area.

“They’re certainly sensitive to that. If they’re going to call it that way, we have to adjust and make sure we get it right.”