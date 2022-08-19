Bengals tackle La'el Collins has missed practice time this summer with a back injury and to attend to personal matters, but he’s making his way back to full speed.

Collins took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time at Friday’s practice and said afterward that he felt like things are starting to come together for him.

“First day to get out there with my teammates, communicate and move around and simulate a real speed. It felt good,” Collins said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “We’re in a good rhythm. For me being a veteran player, it’s like riding a bike. It’s having experience, knowing what to do.”

Collins won’t play in this weekend’s game against the Giants, but said he expects to take part in joint practices with the Rams next week. Those practices may be enough live work for the Bengals to keep their starters out again for the third preseason game, which would leave Collins to start looking forward to Week 1’s visit from the Steelers.

La’el Collins does first 11-on-11 work of summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk