The Cowboys figured to be better this season than last with their quarterback and their offensive tackles returning healthy. Alas, that didn’t last long.

Dak Prescott missed practice time during training camp with a shoulder strain, and now right tackle La'el Collins is dealing with neck stingers.

Prescott is expected to start the season opener against the Buccaneers on Thursday, but Collins’ availability is in doubt.

“LC is dealing with a neck issue right now,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re in a holding pattern. He will not practice today.”

Collins’ neck injury first surfaced during training camp, and he has missed most of the last week while dealing with the stingers. He missed all of last season with a hip injury.

Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele are candidates to start if Collins can’t go. Steele made 14 starts for Collins last season, while Nsekhe, signed in free agency as the swing tackle, has made 17 career starts.

“We’ll work with both Ty and Terrance. We’ll be ready to go with both those guys,” McCarthy said. “Ty, obviously with where he is in his career, I’ve thought he’s done a good job with us throughout camp. I think he’s going to get — I don’t know about better — but more and more comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. He’s a very solid camp.”

La’el Collins dealing with stingers, could miss opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk