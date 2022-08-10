La’el Collins cleared to practice

The Bengals are finally getting right tackle La'el Collins on the field at training camp.

Collins was placed on the non-football injury list because of a back injury when camp started, but his time on the list has come to an end. The Bengals announced that Collins has passed his physical and been cleared to practice on Wednesday. He’ll be placed on the active roster and begin working his way into shape for the regular season.

The Bengals signed Collins after the Cowboys released him earlier this year. He was one of three offensive linemen added to the roster in hopes of improving the protection for quarterback Joe Burrow this season.

Right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras are the other newcomers and the Bengals are now set to have the entire unit working together for about a month before they hit the field in a game that counts.

