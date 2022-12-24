Bengals right tackle La'el Collins had to be carted back to the locker room after injuring his left knee in Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots and he was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

That’s often a precursor to word of a season-ending injury, but multiple reports indicate that Collins’ ACL is intact. Collins also spoke to reporters in the locker room and said that he does not believe that he suffered a long-term injury.

Collins will have an MRI to determine the extent of the issue.

Hakeem Adenjii replaced Collins in New England and would likely get the start if Collins has to miss any more time as a result of the injury.

La’el Collins believes he avoided serious knee injury, MRI to come originally appeared on Pro Football Talk