La Divina at 100: The extraordinary life of Maria Callas in pictures
Maria Callas, one of opera's all time greatest stars, was born 100 years ago today.
To this day, her status remains undiminished.
Born Sophia Cecilia Anna Maria Kalogeropoulou to Greek immigrant parents, the legendary soprano left an enduring imprint with her unparalleled bel canto vocal technique, dramatic prowess, and unwavering commitment to the craft.
Throughout the course of her remarkable life, Callas brushed shoulders with the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II and was adored by audiences worldwide.
Hailed by many as the 'original diva', she tragically died in her Paris flat in 1977, after suffering a heart attack aged 53.
As the world of opera and culture celebrates the centenary of her birth, here's a collection of iconic photographs that chronicle the life of "La Divina".
