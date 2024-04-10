La Cueva's Dyer will play football next fall, and then he's out

Apr. 9—The La Cueva football team will surely enter the 2024 season as the Class 6A preseason favorite to win a second straight state championship.

The La Cueva boys basketball team was in position to threaten two-time champ Volcano Vista for supremacy next spring.

But the Bears are going to have to hit the court without Cam Dyer.

The school's stellar senior quarterback, who is a superb playmaking guard for the basketball squad, is planning to graduate early, in December, and thus the upcoming football season will be his swan song at La Cueva.

"I think the best thing for me that I figured out would be to graduate early," Dyer said. "I didn't really plan on it, but I obviously believe in it."

Dyer's tremendous performances in last November's playoffs spearheaded La Cueva's run to a 6A state title.

As far as where he'll be playing college football, Dyer said that decision is coming in August.

He does have some official visits lined up over the next few months: New Mexico, UTEP, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Utah. And he's got many other offers.

Giving up basketball was one of the tougher parts of the equation, he said.

"It definitely wasn't an easy decision," Dyer said. "Those guys on the basketball court, they're my brothers. ... Closing that chapter of my life, it's a big deal to me. But it's a step I'm willing to take and that I'm ready to take."

Dyer already is making his mark in track and field this spring.

He just earned an invitation to next Monday's Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at the University of New Mexico Track and Field Complex, by virtue of his long jump victory at last weekend's Albuquerque Invitational. He is doing that event, and some sprinting for the Bears this spring.

ON THE MAT: Five New Mexico wrestlers earned All-American status last weekend at the 35th annual High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Four of the five were from Class 5A state champion Volcano Vista.

Sophomore Lorenzo Gallegos at 132 pounds had the best finish. He was a national runner-up at 132 pounds.

Also from the Hawks, sophomore Jonathon Romero was fifth at 126 pounds, freshman Gabriel Serros was seventh at 113 pounds, and eighth-grader Akeem Mitchell was fourth at 180 pounds. The top eight finishers are All-Americans.

Romero and Gallegos both won individual 5A state titles for Volcano Vista in February.

Wrestlers go up against other competitors from their class — sophomores vs. sophomores, etc.

Also from New Mexico, Santa Teresa's Tristan Crosby, the 4A state runner-up at 215 pounds, finished fourth at his weight at nationals.

DREAMIN': On the subject of wrestling, the Dream Team for the 2023-24 season has been chosen.

Gallegos (145) and Romero (133) from Volcano Vista were chosen as the best at their weights.

From the metro area, Roman Luttrell of Cleveland was the choice at 114 pounds, Anastacio Martinez of Atrisco Heritage was the choice at 127, Valentine Popadiuc of St. Pius was the choice at 139, Tatum Garcia of Atrisco Heritage was the choice at 160, Logan Talley of Los Lunas was the choice at 189, and La Cueva's Mason Posa was the choice at 215 pounds.

Also named to this year's Dream Team were five-time state champion Bryson Valdez of Aztec at 121 pounds, Andres Lopez of West Las Vegas at 107, Cruz Martinez of West Las Vegas at 152, Cameron Hernandez of Hobbs at 172, and heavyweight David Gutierrez of Socorro.

BREAKING NEW GROUND: Wednesday will bring quite a few prep athlete signings.

One of them is Volcano Vista girls golfer Maddison Long. She apparently will be the first girl from Volcano to sign a Division I letter of intent in the short history of the school.

Long, who has played four seasons for the Hawks, is going to sign with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday afternoon.

She is likely going to be among the contenders at next month's Class 5A state tournament.

Long also has played for the Notah Begay Golf Team (NB3) the last four years.

THIS AND THAT: Cibola's outstanding libero, Makayla Martinez, will be playing next for New Mexico State after being offered a walk-on spot with the Aggies. ... Former Cleveland High student, Rylee Shufelt, has been named an honorable mention All-American in equestrian for Texas A&M. ... Arianna Valenzuela of Rio Rancho (girls discus) and Chloe Carey of Albuquerque Academy (girls triple jump) were Saturday field-event winners at the Albuquerque Invitational, where the second day of the meet was mostly wiped out by high winds.