La Cueva's Dyer commits to Arizona State football

Jun. 4—When you know, Cam Dyer said, you know.

A couple of days in the Arizona desert changed everything for Dyer, the senior-to-be quarterback at La Cueva, who had four official visits lined up in June.

He only needed one to finalize his college decision.

Dyer on Tuesday night officially announced he would be signing his national letter of intent with Arizona State, where he visited just last weekend.

"I'm glad I found a home," he said.

One of the interesting wrinkles is this: he won't be playing quarterback in college.

Arizona State, which left the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 starting this season, recruited the 6-foot-4 Dyer as a wide receiver. He was being recruited by various schools either as a QB, defensive back or receiver.

"If I have to put down my dream of being a quarterback at the next level to become a receiver playing in the NFL, then that's what I do. That's what's better for my future," Dyer said.

Longtime former NFL standout Hines Ward is ASU's receivers coach.

"I think the biggest change will be mentally," Dyer said of the impending position switch. "I don't think it will be as physically hard to change, because I feel like I already have all the physical aspects I need."

Dyer was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Bears to the Class 6A championship last November.

And he's going to be La Cueva's QB this upcoming season. Then he plans to graduate early, and get a head start on his college career by reporting to Tempe early next year. He will sign his national letter of intent in December.

Utah (which was recruiting Dyer as a defensive back) and UTEP were among the other three visits Dyer had lined up later this month. All those visits are now off after touring Tempe.

"The campus, the facilities, were amazing," he said. "More so the culture than anything else. I fell in love with it right away. Once I saw everything, I just knew right away.

"Another thing that got me really tied down was I saw my family loved it, they felt it was home as well, and that was very important to me."

Dyer said Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham, plus Ward, "see me as an NFL talent," Dyer said. "So that means a lot to me. And I just think I could see my future headed in the right direction."