La Cueva tackle Mark Handy commits to Minnesota

Jun. 16—The last of La Cueva's "Big Three" has made his decision.

La Cueva High School offensive lineman Mark Handy announced his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday via a post on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Handy made his decision after taking an official visit to Minneapolis this weekend. The three-star prospect held 17 offers in total, with 12 from Power 5 schools like Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Utah, Cal, Texas Tech and TCU.

The Golden Gophers, however, represented Handy's only Big Ten offer — one he got after taking an unofficial visit to Minnesota this spring. His fifth and final official visit overall sealed the deal for one of the state's highest-rated recruits.

"They just checked all the boxes for me: good academics (and) I really liked the location," he told the Journal on Sunday. "And I think, most importantly, just the people there and the community there, I really feel like I fit in with that."

A star left tackle and state champion wrestler at La Cueva, Handy developed a reputation among recruiting services as a "mauler" on the Bears' 2023 state title team. He said more time at tackle could be in the works, but Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan and the staff liked him for the versatility he brings to the table.

"They plan to use me kind of all over the line," he said. "They think, physically, I could play any position (and) that's what they like to recruit. I could play tackle but if they need to move me to guard or center, I definitely could (play there)."

Handy said he always planned on making his decision towards the end of June or early July after taking all of his official visits. But with "so many guys committing so quick" — and the feeling that he had found the right school — he decided to commit a little earlier than expected.

"Definitely some relief that no one committed before me or anything," he said. "Now I can just relax and focus on my senior year, and I don't have to worry about (where) I'm signing."

An incoming senior, Handy is the last of La Cueva's "Big Three" football prospects to commit. Bears quarterback Cam Dyer committed to Arizona State to play wide receiver on June 4, while linebacker Mason Posa committed to Wisconsin — the Golden Gophers' primary rival — last week.

"I think (it's) really cool," Handy said when asked about the possibility of lining up against one his La Cueva teammates with Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line. "Maybe it played into the decision a little bit but yeah, I'm excited for that and he's excited."