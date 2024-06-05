La Cueva QB Cameron Dyer makes college decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s highest recruited athletes has come to a decision on his future. La Cueva quarterback Cameron Dyer joined Fox New Mexico to announce his commitment to Arizona State with the intention of playing wide receiver.

Dyer, the reigning Friday Night Football and Gatorade New Mexico player of the year, was offered by multiple schools including New Mexico, New Mexico State, Houston, Texas Tech, Utah, Tulane, UTSA, Utah State, Nevada, UTEP, ULM, Dartmouth and Arkansas State.

During his first season as the Bears starting quarterback as a junior, Dyer threw for 2,402 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also racked up 1,359 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. As a sophomore, Dyer primarily played receiver, where he recorded 33 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns

