La Cueva’s Braiden Reynolds is the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Braiden Reynolds made memories this past baseball season. The La Cueva junior pitcher and first baseman pitched a no-hitter, batted .551 with nine home runs, and drove in, what is believed to be a state record, 69 runs in a single season. Reynolds even led his team to a Class 5A state championship behind a 27-3 record.

Monday, he was rewarded by being named the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year. On the mound this past season, Reynolds had 61 strikeouts, on his way to a 10-1 record and a 2.17 ERA. Reynolds is also the reigning District 2 Class 5A Player of the Year. He accomplished all of the work on the field while maintaining a 3.63 grade point average. Reynolds was also effective in the community, doing work for Locker 505.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.