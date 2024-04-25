La Cueva big man headed to New Hampshire prep school

Apr. 25—The La Cueva boys basketball team will be suffering another key personnel setback for the 2024-25 season with the official announcement that 6-foot-10 forward/post Eric Jacobsen is leaving both the Bears and New Mexico.

Jacobsen is headed for the Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He is intending to play his junior and senior seasons at one of the country's top prep schools.

"There's nothing wrong with La Cueva. La Cueva is a great school ... but (this) is the best next step in my future," Jacobsen 16, said.

His older brother, Daniel, recently finished his eligibility at Brewster Academy and Daniel Jacobsen has signed to play at Purdue, this year's national runner-up.

As yet, Eric Jacobsen has no college offers, but that certainly is expected to change.

"I see maybe going high D-1 with playing better competition and playing on a national team," Jacobsen said.

Besides his size, Jacobsen was a skilled 3-pointer shooter for La Cueva, although Jacobsen said he must work on his guard skills/ball handling, plus his on-ball and perimeter defense.

"It was a very hard decision to leave my brothers (at La Cueva)," Jacobsen said. He took an official visit to the Brewster Academy campus three weeks ago.

"I'm very excited. I'm ready to get to work," he said. "It's gonna be a challenge, but I'm ready."