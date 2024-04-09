Advertisement

De La Cruz's inside-the-park HR helps Reds hold off Brewers 10-8

JEFF WALLNER
·2 min read
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India uses special glasses to watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    1/10

    Total Eclipse Ohio

    Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India uses special glasses to watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, left, Bubba Thompson, middle, and Jonathan India, right, use special glasses as they watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    2/10

    APTOPIX Total Eclipse Ohio

    Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, left, Bubba Thompson, middle, and Jonathan India, right, use special glasses as they watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he poses for a photo after scoring a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    3/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he poses for a photo after scoring a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson watches his RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    4/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson watches his RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores a run ahead of a play by Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    5/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores a run ahead of a play by Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    6/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, right, poses for a photo with Hunter Greene, left, after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    7/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, right, poses for a photo with Hunter Greene, left, after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson tosses his bat as he watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    8/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson tosses his bat as he watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Santiago Espinal hits an RBI groundout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    9/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Santiago Espinal hits an RBI groundout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals third base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    10/10

    Brewers Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals third base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India uses special glasses to watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, left, Bubba Thompson, middle, and Jonathan India, right, use special glasses as they watch the sun during a solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he poses for a photo after scoring a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson watches his RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores a run ahead of a play by Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, right, poses for a photo with Hunter Greene, left, after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson tosses his bat as he watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Santiago Espinal hits an RBI groundout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals third base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first two homers of the season, a massive 450-foot solo drive and a sinking liner that turned into his first career inside-the-park drive, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Monday night.

De La Cruz had three hits and scored four times. Will Benson also homered for the Reds, and Spencer Steer had two RBIs.

The Reds led 8-0 after four innings and 9-3 after five. And the Brewers nearly rallied for an improbable win.

Milwaukee's Brice Turang hit a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. Christian Yelich's two-run shot in the seventh — his fourth homer of the season — got the Brewers within one.

Trailing 10-8 in the ninth, Milwaukee had runners on the corners with two out. But Alexis Díaz earned his second save when he retired Rhys Hoskins on a fly ball to right.

Milwaukee third baseman Joey Ortiz committed two of the team's three errors, and Cincinnati scored four unearned runs.

De La Cruz gave Cincinnati a 9-3 lead when he led off the fifth with a drive off the batter’s eye in center.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, the speedy shortstop hit a line drive that skipped past a diving Sal Frelick in center and rolled to the wall. He raced around the bases to complete the first inside-the-park homer for Cincinnati since TJ Friedl on Sept. 23, 2023.

Benson’s second homer of the season lifted Cincinnati to a 2-0 lead in the second. It was his first career homer off a left-hander.

Benson added an RBI double in the fourth and scored on Steer’s double, helping the Reds build an 8-0 advantage.