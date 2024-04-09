De La Cruz’s hits 2 home runs, including inside the parker, to eclipse Brewers

There was a total solar eclipse over Great American Ball Park on Monday afternoon before the Reds’ game and Elly De La Cruz delivered an out-of-this-world experience during the game.

He hit two home runs that electrified the fans, including an inside the park home run, in Cincinnati’s 10-8 victory.

De La Cruz hit a 450-foot drive off Brewers’ reliever J.B. Bukauskas for his first home run of the season that put the Reds ahead, 9-3.

Milwaukee scored five straight runs to cut the advantage to 9-8.

With one out in the seventh, De La Cruz hit a line drive to center field. Sal Frelick made a diving attempt, but the ball hopped away from his glove and rolled to the wall.

De La Cruz had rounded second base by the time the ball was retrieved and then was waved around by third base coach, J.R. House. He scored with a headfirst slide that stretched the lead to 108.

His sprint speed was 30.1 feet-per-second, and he rounded the bases in 14.96 seconds, according to Statcast.

Cincinnati will host Milwaukee tonight at Great American Ball Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. tonight.