La Crosse Steam softball makes history in first ever game

On Saturday night, the La Crosse Steam, a softball team out of the newly debuted Northwoods Softball League, made history.

The Steam squared off with the Madison Night Mares at Copeland Park in both teams’ first games.

In front of 2,125 fans, the Steam and Night Mares were knotted at 0 heading into the fifth inning, when Madison’s Tia Durst was driven in by an Addie Blomberg single to center field for the first run recorded in league history.

The Steam were quick to respond.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Steam plated a pair of runs. After a couple of scoreless innings after that, the Steam were able secure the first win in Northwoods League softball history.

La Crosse went on to lose, 18-1, on Sunday night at Warner Park in Madison. However, they look to bounce back tonight, June 17, in Madison. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

