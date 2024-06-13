La Crosse Aquinas brings home gold ball in baseball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Coming off of a dominant 10-0 win over Cumberland on Tuesday, La Crosse Aquinas looked to bring home the gold ball in the Division 3 WIAA State Baseball tournament.

Aquinas is no stranger to state, as they brought home the silver ball last year. It is clear the squad is hungry for more this year.

In the state semifinal game this year, the Blugolds had a near perfect game all around… literally.

Aedan David threw five innings of no hit baseball, only walking one batter in a win that improved Aquinas to 24-4 on the season.

The Blugold bats came to play in that game as well.

They plated three runs over the first two innings before scoring three runs in the fourth inning, and four in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game due to the run rule.

Behind starting pitcher Tanner Peterson, Aquinas looked to keep that momentum going in an effort to bring home the gold ball in this year’s state final game.

The #1 seed Blugolds would head to bat in the bottom of the first trailing 1-0 and looking to make up ground on offense.

They would be unable to do so, going down quietly to start their at-bats.

The Blugolds would be unable to plate any runs in the bottom of the second, and headed into the bottom of the third inning still trailing 1-0.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s Tommy Santarelli toed the mound for the Lancers, entering the game 4-0 on the season with a 4.40 ERA. He showed why he has an unbeaten record on the season.

The Blugolds were able to get a runner on to start the bottom of the third inning, but were unable to get him off of first base as the bats remained quiet.

After a shutdown top of the fourth inning, Aquinas was able to get a leadoff runner on base and eventually get runners on first and second. This marked the first time the Blugolds were able to get multiple runners on base in the ballgame.

Aedan David was able to bloop a single to left center field to load the bases with one out. This forced Kenosha St. Joseph’s Tommy Santarelli to exit the game in a pitchers change.

Aquinas would jump all over Dylan Love, who came in to pitch in relief for Santarelli.

Then, with one out in the top of the fifth, catcher Jacob Thornton drove in the first run of the game for Aquinas, knotting the game at 1 run apiece, still with the bases loaded and one out.

Tanner Peterson was eventually driven in for Aquinas’ second run of the game, and on the next pitch, Kyle White drove in the third and fourth runs of the game for the Blugolds.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s responded by bringing two men across the plate to tighten the game to 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Eddie Peters took the momentum right back with a home run that nearly hit the scoreboard in left center field with a pair of outs in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 5-3.

Tanner Peterson got back on base with a two out double just a few pitches after Peters went deep. The Blugolds would eventually strand Peterson and Aeden David, who reached with a two out walk.

Heading into the top of the 6th inning, Aquinas held a 5-3 lead and leaned on Tanner Peterson to continue his great game on the mound.

The Lancers were able to get runners on first and second base in the top of the sixth inning before the number 9 batter Tim Falk grounded out to shortstop.

Aquinas added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off the bat of Kole Keppel to make the score 6-3 heading into the top of the 7th inning.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s Dominic Santarelli drove in a run with a solid single to right field to cut the deficit to 6-4, but that is where the scoring would end.

Behind relief pitcher Eddie Peters, who entered with one out remaining in the top of the 7th, the Blugolds secured the win after a three pitch strikeout to end the game.

With the 6-4 victory, the Aquinas Blugolds bring home their third state title. The win also will bring a second gold ball home to the Coulee Region on the day, with Eleva-Strum winning the Division 4 title earlier in the day. If you want to learn more about that game, click here.

