La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball coach steps down after 10 seasons with Lancers

Apr. 25—La CRESCENT, Minn. — Ryan Thibodeau has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at La Crescent-Hokah.

Thibodeau had guided the Lancers for the past 10 seasons and they went 20-8 during the 2023-24 season. The Lancers were 13-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and tied Caledonia for the East Division title.

"This decision is 100% a personal family decision," Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau resides in La Crosse, Wis., with his wife and the couple has four children, ranging from ages 3-10.

"We have always been able to 'make it work,' with our children's busy activities schedules and schoolwork and great support from my wife, but now is the time for me to be more present, especially during the long basketball season," Thibodeau said. "My plan is to coach my son's third-grade basketball team and have that quality time between father and son."

Thibodeau finishes with a 139-120 record during his decade of coaching the Lancers. He admits it was a tough decision to step away from coaching at the varsity level.

"This past month plus has been difficult on me, as I have a deep love and passion for the game of basketball and this program," he said. "For the past 10 seasons, I've built so many outstanding relationships with players, families, coaching colleagues, administration, and many others associated with La Crescent-Hokah, and I am confident those will continue on."

The Lancers had three straight losing seasons under Thibodeau at the start of his career before he turned the program around. The Lancers never earned a state berth in Class 2A, but Thibodeau guided the team to a 119-61 record over his last seven seasons. That included five seasons with at least 17 wins with two of those being 20-plus winning years.

"I will always be incredibly grateful for my time as head coach, with so many memories in Mac Dahl Gymnasium," Thibodeau said.