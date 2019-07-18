La Course feels like token gesture - we are as far as ever from having proper women’s Tour de France

Dame Sarah Storey says If ASO took La Course seriously, so would the women taking part - PA

I’m sure I was not alone in hoping that when ASO first introduced La Course by Le Tour back in 2014, it was the start of something big.

I imagined that the race might grow year on year, expanding from that showpiece, crit-style race around the Champs-Elysees to become a two-day race, then a three-day race, gradually growing in size and prestige until it became a fully-fledged women’s Tour de France.

It’s fair to say that has not happened.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s better to have any race than no race. And the quality of Friday's field is exceptional. Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen will again lock horns 12 months on from their incredible battle in the Alps. Lizzie Deignan, Kasia Niewiadoma and pretty much every other big-name rider in the women's sport will be there.

But when you look at Friday’s offering and place it side by side with the men’s Tour it has to be said it feels like a token gesture.

The women will ride five laps of the rolling circuit around Pau which the men are tackling later in the day for their stage 13 time trial.

It’s not that the race has gone backwards. It’s just it has not gone forwards. We have had the Champs Elysees, we have had the Alps, we have experimented with chase-style races. But it feels as if we are as far as we’ve ever been from having a proper women’s Tour de France.

Storey says the ASO has not progressed women's cycling enough Credit: REUTERS

It’s a shame because ASO are the most powerful organisation in professional cycling. They should be leading the way in the fight for equality. Instead they give the impression of not wanting to do any more than the absolute minimum.

The result is a race that feels both important, due to its association to the Tour, and wasted. Van Vleuten, who won the recent Giro Rosa, will be there but she was a late switch. The best women in the world do not base their seasons around La Course, as the men do with the Tour. That tells its own story. If ASO took it seriously, so would the women.

No one is saying it’s easy. Logistically holding both a men’s and a women’s Tour at the same time is a real conundrum. Do you run the stages on the same day? Over the same route?

I think you can. To me it makes sense to use the same infrastructure; the fact that everything - every village, every road - is already shut down for the entire day. Everything is already in place. It makes sense for both pelotons to share in the carnival that accompanies the Tour; that connection with the public.

That little girl who stands on the side of the road wondering why no women are racing past her? You can’t be what you can’t see. Sponsors would surely get on board. It would open up a whole new demographic.

I haven’t looked at the logistics in great detail, but my feeling regarding a women’s Tour de France is basically: where there’s a will there’s a way.

Storey is one of Britain's most decorated female Paralympians Credit: PA

As for the perennial question: would the women be capable of riding the full three-week Tour route? My answer to this question is unequivocally yes. But with one proviso; that they are given the same preparation as their male counterparts; that they are allowed to train all winter, that they have access to the same facilities, the same support.

Physically, there is no question. The J-1 and InternationElles teams riding this year’s Tour route one day ahead of the men’s race are proving that as we speak. You look at Chrissie Wellington smashing Ironman all those years, women are just as capable as men of incredible physical feats.

The problem is so few can fully dedicate themselves to cycling because they have to work part-time, or because they lack basic equipment or support. Because they are not fully professional in other words.

Slowly the wheels of change are turning. We are yet to see the impact of the UCI’s new requirements for women’s World Tour teams; live television coverage, minimum salaries, team doctors, medical insurance, and so on.

What is clear - and Friday’s La Course proves it - is that we still have a long way to go. And that ASO could do more to help.

