LA Chargers troll Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in ‘Sims’-themed schedule release video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Chargers garnered plenty of buzz after they trolled Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker in their "Sims"-themed schedule release video.
Last weekend, Butker ailed against Pride month, working women, President Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College.
In the three-minute video, the Chargers flexed their social media muscles and sprinkled in plenty of pop culture references as they poked fun at their opponents based on their weekly schedule.
When it came to Week 4, they showed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift loading a private jet and in the credits at the end, they took a shot at Butker. The video showed an animated Butker hard at work in the kitchen.
Now that they have your attention, see the Chargers' full schedule below.
PRESEASON
Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (SoFi Stadium)
Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (SoFi Stadium)
Saturday, Aug. 24 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (AT&T Stadium
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1
Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
When: Sunday, Sept. 8
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 2
Opponent: Carolina Panthers
When: Sunday, Sept. 15
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 3
Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, Sept. 22
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 4
Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, Sept. 29
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 5: BYE
Week 6
Opponent: Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, Oct. 13
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 7
Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
When: Monday, Oct. 21
Where: State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona
Time: 6 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN+
Week 8
Opponent: New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday, Oct. 27
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 9
Opponent: Cleveland Browns
When: Sunday, Nov. 3
Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 10
Opponent: Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday, Nov. 10
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 11
Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
When: Sunday, Nov. 17
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 12
Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
When: Monday, Nov. 25
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 5:15 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN
Week 13
Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
When: Sunday, Dec. 1
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 10 a.m.
TV Network: CBS
Week 14
Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 5:20 p.m.
TV Network: NBC
Week 15
Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:25 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 16
Opponent: Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, Dec. 22
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV Network: FOX
Week 17
Opponent: New England Patriots
When: TBD
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Week 18
Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
When: TBD
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
The Associated Press contributed to this report.