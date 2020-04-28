LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rookie of the Year odds revealed

Last weekend the virtual 2020 NFL Draft went off without a hitch and franchises picked their favorite rookies.

Now it's your turn.

Draft Kings has released the odds for the winner of the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be a darkhorse pick at +1,600.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is the favorite at +215. Followed by Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, at +550, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (+700), Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+1,000), Lions running back D'Andre Swift (+1,200), Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy (+1,400), Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (+1,600), Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (+1,800), Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III (+1,800), Rams running back Cam Akers (+2,000), and Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor (+2,000).

The Los Angeles Chargers took the Eugene native with the sixth overall pick on Thursday to replace Phillip Rivers. Expect Herbert to be their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future and here's why his rookie of the year odds might be too low.

The Chargers are set up to compete right now having only a -8 point differential last season despite Rivers throwing 20 interceptions. They're loaded with offensive talent including Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler. If Herbert can just manage the games and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, Los Angeles should make the postseason.

Between the highly drafted rookie quarterbacks, Herbert has the best foundation around him to succeed right away. If Herbert's preparing for a Wild Card playoff game while Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovaolia are sitting at home, the media needs to favor him for the award over the signal-callers taken ahead of him. Right?

However, Herbert's odds being greater than those of Burrow and Tagovaolia comes down to the immediate opportunity to start. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said there will be an open quarterback competition between Herbert and ten-year veteran Tyrod Taylor but ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sportscenter Monday that Taylor is the "overwhelming favorite" to win the job. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic may shorten training camp giving Herbert fewer reps to work with.

In fact, Herbert's odds of being the starter week one is +250 with Taylor having -305 odds.

Sitting on the sidelines for a season may be what's best for Herbert, at least that's what former Ducks quarterback Akili Smith thinks.

LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rookie of the Year odds revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest