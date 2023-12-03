LA Bowl: UCLA Bruins bowl game plans and opponent are finally set

Nov 11, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Collin Schlee passes the ball over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Dashaun Mallory during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Although the season as a whole was disappointing, the UCLA Bruins (7-5; 4-5 in conference) and head coach Chip Kelly have an opportunity to shake off their embarrassing loss to Cal and earn a win in December. It would be their first bowl game win since 2014, when the Bruins beat Kansas State in the Alamo Bowl.

After much speculation, it was announced that the Bruins will face the Mountain West champions, the Boise State Broncos, in the LA Bowl. These two teams do not have a large history together. In fact, they've only played each other once ever, in 1999. UCLA came out victorious in that game, 38-7. The Broncos will have the opportunity to quell a quarter-century old grudge. Here's everything you need to know about the LA Bowl.

Defensive loss: USC hires D'Anton Lynn away from archrival UCLA to be its new defensive coordinator

Will UCLA play in a bowl game?

Yes, the UCLA Bruins will be playing in the LA Bowl set for December 16.

Who will UCLA play in the LA Bowl game?

The Bruins will take on the Mountain West champions, the Boise State Broncos. This will be the first time that the Bruins and Broncos have squared off since 1999. UCLA secured a 38-7 victory in that game. That is still the only time these two teams have faced each other.

When is the LA Bowl? TV, schedule and streaming

The Los Angeles Bowl is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on December 16. The venue will be SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, in Inglewood, California.

The game will air on ABC. If you are looking to stream the game, it can be found on Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Stream the game: Watch the LA Bowl with Fubo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UCLA Bruins will play the Boise State Broncos in the LA bowl