New LA Bowl will feature Pac-12, Mountain West schools

Coming December 2020, the Pac-12 will have a new collegiate football bowl game to play.

According to a release from SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, a new bowl game is coming to college football: the LA Bowl.

The LA Bowl, which will be played in 2020, will be annual game between the Mountain West's No. 1 selection and the Pac-12's No. 5 selection. The bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium from 2020 through 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West."

The Pac-12/Mountain West Bowl had been played annually in Las Vegas since 2001, but that bowl made changes this year with the opening of Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Las Vegas Bowl will now pit a Pac-12 team with an opponent from the SEC or Big Ten.

The exact and kickoff time will be released at a later date.

