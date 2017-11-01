LA baseball fans prepare for a 'once in a lifetime moment'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When your team hasn't been in a World Series in 29 years, it begins to feel like watching them play in one is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — and for many Los Angeles Dodgers fans this week it is just that.

That's why warehouse foreman Gilbert Camacho says he forked over $2,400 for a pair of $240 tickets to last week's second game of the 2017 World Series. His Los Angeles Dodgers may have lost that one to the Houston Astros 7-6 in a marathon slugfest that saw a record eight home runs hit over 11 innings, but the chance to share the moment with his 16-year-old daughter made it worthwhile. She wasn't alive to watch their beloved team win its last World Series in 1988 and her father, a recent immigrant from Mexico, couldn't afford a ticket then.

"I put all my end-of-the-year Christmas shopping money right into that game," he said with a smile as trucks filled with frozen food were loaded and unloaded at the sprawling LA Cold Storage warehouse Tuesday morning. "But like I told my daughter, this is a once in a lifetime experience."

All across Los Angeles and its environs on Tuesday, hours before the beginning of the series' seventh and deciding game, that feeling was mutual.

Public relations professional Ross Goldberg of Westlake Village flew his 22-year-old son, Josh, out from the East Coast, where he recently graduated from Georgetown University, to see the game. On Skid Row, Johnny Revalavo, who unloads trucks in the city's nearby warehouse district, planned to be back in the camper he calls home in time to tune it in on his TV.

"See the antenna on the roof?" Revalavo, decked out in Dodgers gear, asked, pointing to the vehicle.

In the city's Solano Canyon neighborhood, which leads into Dodger Stadium, houses had shed their Halloween decorations overnight in favor of Dodgers signs, flags and other memorabilia for Tuesday's game.