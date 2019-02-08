L2M report says Tyson Chandler fouled Kyrie Irving before Rajon Rondo's game-winner originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Just to throw more salt on the wound from the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers Thursday night, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report stated that Kyrie Irving was fouled by Tyson Chandler moments before Rajon Rondo's game-winning jumper.

Irving was guarding Brandon Ingram when Chandler set an illegal screen that went uncalled. Al Horford blocked Ingram's layup attempt, but Rondo came up with the loose ball in time to sink Boston on their home floor.

Here's the play, the screen is set at the 0:14 mark in the video:

It seems like the Celtics were going to switch Horford on to Ingram anyway, and Boston also had three chances to secure the loose ball before Rondo got to it. The general rule of thumb for teams is to not leave it up to the referees at the end of the game.

However, it's a missed call that would have likely changed the outcome of the game. The Celtics will need every win they can get to secure home-court advantage in at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, so things like this can be frustrating.

Unfortunately, the L2M report doesn't change the result, so for the Celtics, it's on to the next one.

