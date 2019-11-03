L2M Report says Dwight Howard fouled Seth Curry on Danny Green’s three to force OT

LeBron James delivered the Lakers an overtime win in Dallas Friday night with a dominant performance— 39 points and a triple-double (one that just barely outdueled Luka Doncic‘s 31-point, triple-double night).

However, LeBron doesn’t get to OT without Danny Green‘s game-tying three-pointer…

Which shouldn’t have counted, according to the league’s Last Two Minute report. It notes that Dwight Howard held up Seth Curry as Curry got out to contest Green’s shot. You can see it on this video of the shot.