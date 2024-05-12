L2M Report: Pair of mistakes hurt OKC Thunder in Game 3 loss to Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks received extra salt in the wound with the Last Two Minutes Report.

The L2M Report admitted a pair of mistakes that hurt the Thunder. The first included Luka Doncic getting away with a turnover as he palmed the basketball with a 102-99 lead with 1:50 left.

The incorrect non-call was inconsequential as Doncic missed a stepback jumper. The second mistake was a bit more costly though.

A controversial jump ball created outrage among Thunder fans. Trailing 102-99 with 1:32 left, the referees called for a surprising jump ball between Lu Dort and Doncic.

The L2M report admitted it should’ve been a non-call. Both players had their hands on the loose ball and the play shouldn’t have been stopped for a held ball.

Doncic won the jump ball and gained Dallas an extra possession. A costly mistake considering the Thunder lost a one-possession game. The Thunder could’ve created a quality look to tie the game at 101 apiece with roughly a minute left.

The admission of the errors is a nice sign of accountability, but the damage is already done. While the Thunder didn’t lose because of the officials, getting an extra possession in a three-point game could’ve played a massive role in how Game 3 turned out.

