Löw: Feeling of being world champion 'always part of our lives'

Former German national coach Joachim Loew reacts before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group J soccer match between Germany and Liechtenstein at the Volkswagen Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Some two weeks before the start of the Euro 2024 in Germany, the former coach of the nation's national team, Joachim Löw, shared some of his memories of the campaign that led to the 2014 World Cup title.

"The feeling of being world champion has never been more intense than on that morning and in those hours," Löw said of the morning following the 1-0 win against Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

"But since then it has always been palpable, it accompanies me and us and will always be part of our lives," he said in an article published by the German Football Federation (DFB) on Thursday.

On their way to the title, Germany defeated hosts Brazil in the semi-final with a historic 7-1. Löw said that the return trip to their Campo Bahia headquarters after the game was one of the "best experiences of my coaching life and of my life in general. I still get goosebumps today when I think about it."

Löw told players to respect Brazil during half-time

Germany built a 5-0 lead over Brazil in the first half and during the break he asked his players to keep playing seriously and show the opponents respect.

"If someone starts making fun of the opponents and gets us into trouble, then they won't play in the final. No matter who that is," he said to his players in the dressing room.

Götze's winner in the final a "masterpiece"

Löw said that Mario Götze's winning goal against Argentina in extra time was "incredibly demandind" and a "masterpiece."

"It was a goal that only very few footballers can score," he said.

He also praised midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who "played the game of his life." The fact that he also sustained a laceration on his face created something "like a painting."

"Iconic images were created, Schweini the warrior, the fighter who gave everything and more," Löw said.

Löw parted ways with the Germany national team after a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and an elimination in the last 16 of the Euro 2020.

The former Germany boss hopes new national team coach Julian Nagelsmann can secure the title on home soil during the Euros on June 14-July 14.