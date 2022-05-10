L.A. Times: ‘All signs point’ to Rams-Bills 2022 NFL season opener

It is the belief of the Los Angeles Times that the Buffalo Bills will be the team likely selected by the NFL to visit the defending champion Los Angeles Rams for next season’s opening game.

The contest takes place on the first Thursday Night Football matchup of the year and has traditionally involved the defending champs. The other team is usually the one up in the air and it appears Buffalo might be the answer.

This upcoming Thursday (May 12), the NFL will release the entire 2022 NFL schedule for every team. In a twist this offseason, the league has trickled out the news of a few prime-time games ahead of Thursday.

Among those, we already learned the Bills will host the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football in Week 2.

On Tuesday, we’ve also discovered that the Denver Broncos and Rams will faceoff for a Christmas Day meeting in 2022.

Because of that latest announcement, the LA Times believes the Bills will be the opening day pick:

If the Rams are playing Denver on Christmas Day — as CBS announced Tuesday morning — that almost certainly means that the defending Super Bowl champions will be squaring off against Buffalo in the Kickoff Opener on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

The report states that the NFL has not yet confirmed that it will be Rams-Bills on the first night of next season–it’s a bit of a speculative report right now. It goes on to also state the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were also under consideration to face Los Angeles on opening day.

It’s unclear if the first game of the year will be one of the prime-time games announced early by the NFL at this time. Regardless, some time between Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Thursday, the news will be announced.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates.

